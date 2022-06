Got $5,000? These Are 2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A market sell-off can be a hard reminder to investors in growth stocks about how volatile such stocks can be. To be sure, investing in growth stocks can help you earn a fortune, but the journey is far from easy, and you'd require a lot of patience and conviction in the companies you're invested in to hold their shares through market turbulence.At the same time, a bear market like the one we're into right now is also one of the best times to put your money to use and lay a foundation for wealth creation. That's what growth stocks can do for you if you can pick them when the time's right. If you have $5,000 on you right now, here are two such incredible growth stocks to buy.It's unusual to expect an auto stock to grow exponentially in the coming years, but Ford (NYSE: F) has the potential. And it's not because of its conventional vehicles, but electric vehicles (EVs) that are all set to transform the company.Continue reading