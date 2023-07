Got $5,000? These Are 2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now.

The last few years have been dynamic for growth stocks. A massive bubble and a rough return to Earth followed the March 2020 COVID-19 crash. Many investors lost faith. But growth stocks demand a prominent place in portfolios for a simple reason. They make shareholders lots of money over time, despite some ups and downs along the way. Want proof? Below is the total return of the growth and tech-heavy QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) vs. the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSEMKT: SPY) for the last 10 years.QQQ Total Return Level data by YCharts.Go back 20 years, and the disparity is just as pronounced. Past performance is no guarantee of future results; however, with fantastic tech companies generating solid revenue and cash flow, it isn't likely to change soon.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel