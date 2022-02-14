Got $5,000? These Are 2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Growth stocks have been crushed in 2021 and early 2022, and investors picking individual stocks within the space have likely been hit much harder than the indices. While the broad market is only down in the high single digits for the year, many individual stocks have fallen 20%, 30%, or more in 2022 alone.However, investors must recognize whether companies are falling because there have been fundamental changes in the business or just the sector at large is falling. In the case of high-growth tech stocks, the sector at large is dropping, including stock that doesn't necessarily deserve it. Both Unity (NYSE: U) and Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) have reported strong earnings results, yet have fallen in price, which is why I think these are two stocks investors should consider buying during this tech stock sell-off.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading