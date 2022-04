Got $5,000? These Are 2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Benjamin Graham, one of the most influential investors ever, once said, "Always buy your straw hats in the winter." We might also add that it's best to stock up on candy after Easter or Halloween, and that January is a terrific time to replenish those Christmas decorations. Graham's advice to investors was that they should buy something with future value while demand is low in order to enjoy the sales price.That is the theme of these two stocks, which have been punished in the short term despite having tremendous long-term outlooks based on definitive trends. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading