12.08.2022 15:29:00
Got $5,000? These Are 2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
Most growth stocks have been punished so far this year, despite healthy fundamental performance from many of the underlying companies. While it's hard to own these companies that are thriving financially but dropping in value, this disconnect between the stock price and business quality creates attractive investment prospects for long-term investors. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) both fit this description. Shares of Nvidia and Airbnb are down 42% and 31%, respectively, yet both companies are thriving fundamentally. Therefore, if you have any extra cash to invest right now, you might want to put it into these two stocks.Nvidia has been knocked around recently because of the company's preliminary second-quarter earnings results. Preliminary results for Q2 2023 (ended July 31, 2022) came in far below Nvidia's original guidance, with total revenue now expected to clock in at $6.7 billion instead of the $8.1 billion the company was originally anticipating.Continue reading
