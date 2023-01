Got $5,000? These Are 2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Over the past few years, it's been hard to ignore the stocks that have doubled, tripled, or more in a short period of time. After all, the allure of making a lot of money quickly has been warping human behavior since at least the 17th century. But speculation rarely works out.Instead, investing in businesses that grow steadily is a more sustainable way to build wealth over time. That's especially true for in-demand consumer brands with staying power. And Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) are good examples. Here's why I think the stocks are great places to put $5,000 to work now .The power of compounding is amazing. Even modest annual gains can lead to tremendous growth over time, if you invest consistently.