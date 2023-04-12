Got $5,000? These Are 2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Growth stocks are often attractive because they have the potential for big gains for patient investors. Investing $5,000 of your hard-earned money isn't a move to be taken lightly, and while there are lots of potential places to invest that sum, I think splitting the amount between two great companies -- Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) -- is a great bet. Here's why. Image source: Getty Images.Airbnb's business suffered during the height of the pandemic as traveling plunged, but it has come roaring back. The company's annual revenue hit a record in 2022, rising 40% to $8.4 billion, and Airbnb ended the year with 6.6 million global active listings, which was up more than 900,000 from the start of the year.Continue reading