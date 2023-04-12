12.04.2023 14:05:00

Got $5,000? These Are 2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Growth stocks are often attractive because they have the potential for big gains for patient investors. Investing $5,000 of your hard-earned money isn't a move to be taken lightly, and while there are lots of potential places to invest that sum, I think splitting the amount between two great companies -- Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) -- is a great bet. Here's why. Image source: Getty Images.Airbnb's business suffered during the height of the pandemic as traveling plunged, but it has come roaring back. The company's annual revenue hit a record in 2022, rising 40% to $8.4 billion, and Airbnb ended the year with 6.6 million global active listings, which was up more than 900,000 from the start of the year.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NOW Inc When Issued 9,70 1,57% NOW Inc When Issued

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX fester -- US-Börsen uneins -- Asiens letztlich freundlich
Der heimischen sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erzielen im Freitagshandel Gewinne. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich zum Wochenausklang uneins. Die Börsen in Fernost legten zum Wochenschluss zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen