Got $5,000? These Are 2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

How much money do you need to get started investing? Not very much. That said, the more you start out with, the more you can make over the long run. I typically initiate new positions with around $5,000 with the possibility of adding to them over time. That's not a magic amount, but it's enough to be a significant investment.Of course, the more important thing to consider is where to invest. If you've got $5,000 (or less, for that matter), these are two of the best growth stocks to buy right now , in my opinion.You might take one look at PayPal Holdings' (NASDAQ: PYPL) performance over the last 18 months and seriously question why it would be a growth stock to buy now . The fintech stock has plunged more than 80% below its high set in mid-2021.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel