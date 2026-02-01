NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
01.02.2026 10:44:00
Got $5,000? These Are 3 of the Cheapest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Right Now
Bats are blind (as in the saying, "Blind as a bat.") Bulls are enraged by the color red. The Great Wall of China can be seen from space. Those are all myths that many people believe. We can add another one to the list for investors: All artificial intelligence (AI) stocks are expensive.Many AI stocks do indeed trade at premium valuations. However, there are quite a few exceptions. If you have $5,000, here are three of the cheapest AI stocks to buy right now, based on their price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratios.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!