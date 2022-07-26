Got $5,000? This Punished Growth Stock Won't Be Cheap Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you're looking to invest $5,000 in a company that works hard to make people smile, Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN) might be right up your alley. With its popular tooth straighteners and global reach, its growth potential is massive and enduring. Nonetheless, spiraling world crises are making it tangibly harder for Align to prosper, and its shares are performing abysmally for the moment, falling by nearly 60% this year so far. But, the market's pessimism about its stock is an opportunity for wise and long-term investors who understand that conditions will eventually improve -- let's explore why it might be worth buying in the interim.Align makes the Invisalign series of transparent tooth straighteners, which are broadly comparable to braces in terms of their intended purpose. Since many people around the world want straight teeth, it has an extensive international sales organization, including in massive and underpenetrated markets like China. And thanks to its ongoing work to penetrate its international and domestic markets over the last 10 years with direct-to-consumer outreach, its trailing-12-month revenue climbed by an impressive 638.1%, hitting more than $4 billion.Continue reading