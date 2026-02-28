:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
28.02.2026 18:30:00
Got $5,000? TransMedics Could Be a High‑Tech Organ Transplant Moonshot
Innovations often (but not always) drive life-changing returns for the companies that engineer them and the people who get in on the ground floor. That's why investors should sometimes look toward smaller, innovative companies, as some have highly attractive upside potential.One such corporation to consider is TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX), which is helping revolutionize the organ transplant market. For those with $5,000 to spare (outside of your emergency fund), here's why investing that money in TransMedics Group could lead to monster returns.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
