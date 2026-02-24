:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
24.02.2026 02:30:00
Got $5,000? Viking Therapeutics Might Be a Weight‑Loss Drug Moon Shot in the Making.
If you're looking to capitalize on the rapidly growing market for weight loss drugs, you can do so in different ways. One strategy is to invest in companies like Eli Lilly or Novo Nordisk that already dominate this space. Another is to target smaller biotechs looking to disrupt this niche over the next five to 10 years.The second approach is riskier, but arguably offers more upside potential. If you can stomach the risk and volatility, putting $5,000 (that you're not saving for emergencies) into a smaller weight-loss-focused drugmaker like Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) could lead to outstanding returns over the next decade. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
