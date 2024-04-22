|
22.04.2024 16:00:00
Got $5? You Could Buy One of Nvidia's Top AI Stocks.
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is one of the top artificial intelligence (AI) companies right now. Its graphics processing units (GPUs) are vital to its creation, making it an excellent way to invest in AI.But Nvidia's stock isn't the cheapest around, and many might worry about its future after its stellar performance in 2023 and so far in 2024. Because it has more than $100 million in investments in other companies, it has to disclose what they are. One of these is SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN), and it can be purchased for under $5 a share.With SoundHound making the cut as one of Nvidia's top AI investments, is it a must-buy?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
