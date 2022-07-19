|
19.07.2022 16:00:00
Got $500? 2 Absurdly Cheap Stocks to Buy on the Dip Now
The consumer price index increased 9.1% year over year in June 2022, which was above the average analyst expectation of 8.8%.This demonstrates that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes have yet to tame inflation. Investors are expecting a full percentage point increase in interest rates to be announced at the next meeting later this month. These factors have led the S&P 500 index to drop 21% in 2022 so far. This has made already cheap stocks downright bargains. Here are two deeply undervalued dividend stocks that investors should think about buying on the dip now and holding over the long run.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
