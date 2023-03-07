|
07.03.2023 16:15:00
Got $500? 2 Absurdly Cheap Stocks to Buy on the Dip Now
Just because a company has a low price-to-earnings ratio or a high dividend doesn't make it a value. But sometimes, the market gives us the opportunity to buy great companies that trade for a value. As the market pushes growth stocks higher once again, I think there are some opportunities in old, legacy companies. There's a lot to like in General Motors (NYSE: GM), including its majority ownership of Cruise, and Verizon (NYSE: VZ) may be more of a growth stock than you think. Just how cheap is General Motors' stock today? Shares trade for just 6.7 times 2022 earnings, and investors get a 0.9% dividend yield on shares. On a forward basis, the company's $57.2 billion market cap is just 6.1 times the midpoint of GM's earnings guidance for 2023. Continue reading
