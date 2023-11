Got $500? 2 Absurdly Cheap Stocks to Buy on the Dip Now

Investors looking for bargains often turn to the consumer sector, which includes plenty of stocks that offer growth potential and a viable path to long-term gains. The sector also tends to have stocks trading at more manageable prices, allowing for full shares to be purchased on investing budgets as minimal as $500.Many of these stocks represent companies that cater to niche consumer segments, so investors who don't shop in those niches may not be aware of them. Additionally, these companies can sometimes hit a rough patch that discounts their valuations well below normal. Such conditions could make stocks like Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) and Dollar General (NYSE: DG) excellent choices for small investors. Let's explore why these two absurdly cheap stocks are worth consideration at the moment.Tractor Supply is a rural lifestyle retailer. Since its start in 1938, its nearly 2,200 locations in rural and suburban areas have served hobby farmers engaging in agriculture on a small scale.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel