|
21.11.2023 11:32:00
Got $500? 2 Absurdly Cheap Stocks to Buy on the Dip Now
Investors looking for bargains often turn to the consumer sector, which includes plenty of stocks that offer growth potential and a viable path to long-term gains. The sector also tends to have stocks trading at more manageable prices, allowing for full shares to be purchased on investing budgets as minimal as $500.Many of these stocks represent companies that cater to niche consumer segments, so investors who don't shop in those niches may not be aware of them. Additionally, these companies can sometimes hit a rough patch that discounts their valuations well below normal. Such conditions could make stocks like Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) and Dollar General (NYSE: DG) excellent choices for small investors. Let's explore why these two absurdly cheap stocks are worth consideration at the moment.Tractor Supply is a rural lifestyle retailer. Since its start in 1938, its nearly 2,200 locations in rural and suburban areas have served hobby farmers engaging in agriculture on a small scale.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|9,45
|0,53%
|On
|27,58
|-1,04%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen und Japan im Feiertag: ATX beendet Handel stabil -- DAX letztlich knapp unter 16.000er Marke -- Börsen in Fernost schließen etwas fester
Der heimische Markt bewegte sich am Donnerstag nur wenig. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte hingegen zugewinnen. Die Wall Street bleibt am Donnerstag aufgrund des Feiertags "Thanksgiving" geschlossen. Die asiatischen Indizes tendierten am Donnerstag im Verlauf höher.