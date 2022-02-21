|
21.02.2022 16:47:00
Got $500? 2 Dividend Stocks Down 19% and 32% to Buy Now
2022 has been a choppy year so far for the stock market. Many growth stocks are down by 60% or more from their highs, and the volatility has spilled into the industrial sector and the renewable energy industry, too. Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT), one of the world's largest makers of equipment used in the construction, oil and gas, and mining industries, is down nearly 20% from its all-time high, while renewable energy infrastructure company Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC) is down by more than 30% from its peak.Each of these companies has a growing business and passes along a slice of its profits to shareholders through a stable dividend. Here's what makes them great dividend stocks to buy now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
