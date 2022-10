Got $500? 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

You don't need a fortune to invest in the stock market. A $500 initial investment could yield massive returns if you bet on the right company over the long term. Let's discuss why Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM) could make great picks. Fresh off a 20-to-1 stock split that took its shares to just over $100 each, Amazon has become more accessible to smaller investors. The company's legendary economic moat in e-commerce and cloud computing makes it a stock to buy and hold forever. Amazon's e-commerce operations benefited tremendously from the COVID-19 pandemic, which boosted interest in stay-at-home shopping. But now that the crisis is over, the company faces difficult comps against 2021. While second-quarter net sales jumped 7% year over year to $121.2 billion, operating income dropped 57% to $3.3 billion. Continue reading