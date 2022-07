Got $500? 3 Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's not hard to find cheap stocks in this market, but it might be challenging to determine which ones are buying opportunities and which ones are value traps. You might be tempted to move your money into safer cheap stocks in this market, and it's certainly prudent to have some of your funds in secure value stocks. But if you have time to wait out the bear market and can stomach these low prices for as long as they last, you can also grab some great growth stocks that should reward you many times over. Home Depot (NYSE: HD), Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV), and Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) are a great mix of cheap stocks to pick up while the market's down.Home Depot stock is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 18, its cheapest in years outside of the March 2020 crash. With slowing growth and an inflationary atmosphere, it's no surprise that investors are worried about short-term pressure here. That's why the stock is down more than 30% this year. That presents a buying opportunity for a stock with loads of long-term potential and a great dividend to boot.Home Depot is the largest home improvement chain in the world. It operates more than 2,300 stores across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and it took in more than $152 billion in trailing-12-month revenue.