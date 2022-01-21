Got $500? 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The new year looks like it's starting off on the wrong foot for investors. After a 27% increase in 2021, the S&P 500 stumbled in January. Tech stocks continue to fall as the world copes with the relentless economic woes of the pandemic. But that doesn't mean there aren't any great investing opportunities. If you have $500 available to invest after paying off any debt and saving for emergencies, there are great options that offer different benefits when the market may not look like it's in growth mode. Consider Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL).Costco stock didn't make a lot of waves last year, but it still gained more than 50%. That's a lot more than many growth stocks, and once again, it demonstrates the retail behemoth's market power.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading