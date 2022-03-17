|
17.03.2022 16:15:00
Got $500? 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now
The market's decidedly down this year. As of last look, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is off more than 10% from where it closed in December. And while we've seen the occasional flash of bullish brilliance between then and now, it certainly feels like things could get worse before they get better.There's something of a silver lining behind this cloud, however. That is, the sell-off has dragged a bunch of stocks lower that didn't deserve the punishment they got. You can step into them now at a bargain price. Here's a closer look at three of these no-brainer picks you may want to think about buying sooner than later.Consumer products titan Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is more than a no-brainer pick. It's almost a cliche. It's obvious to nearly everyone that consumer goods like Tide detergent, Gillette razors, and Bounty paper towels are perpetually marketable in any economic environment at almost any affordable price. And yet, the stock's still down 9% from its January high -- an outright rout for a name of this kind.Continue reading
