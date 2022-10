Got $500? 3 Simple Stocks To Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

I like dead-simple stocks -- businesses that are easy to understand and whose models produce steady returns over the long haul. But because such businesses may not be as sexy as a young biotech or technology company, some investors will dismiss them with a yawn. Investing legend Peter Lynch loves boring businesses, too, because they're often overlooked by the market until their advantages become so obvious that everyone begins piling in. In these trying times on Wall Street, I've been hunting for a few such stocks that are ripe for the picking. Here are three I found. Continue reading