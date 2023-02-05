|
05.02.2023 14:11:00
Got $500? Adding To These 2 Top Dividend Stocks Would Be a Smart Move in February
The stock market has bounced off its lows from last year. However, shares of many excellent companies remain well below their peaks. Because of that, investors with some money to spare have lots of interesting opportunities these days. And that can make it hard to know which stocks to buy.One smart investment strategy is to follow the insight of investing legend Peter Lynch. Among his pearls of wisdom is that "the best stock to buy is the one you already own." The implication is that it is often smarter to add to an existing position than to start a new one.Two top options for dividend investors to consider adding to this month (or adding to their portfolio if they don't already own them) are Realty Income (NYSE: O) and STAG Industrial (NYSE: STAG). The shares of both real estate investment trusts (REITs) are down from their peak levels last year, which has pushed up their dividend yields. Because of that, a $500 (or any other amount) investment split between the two seems like a smart move this February.Continue reading
