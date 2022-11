Got $500? Buy the Dip on This Beaten-Down Dividend Stock Before It Stops Dipping

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Iconic RV maker Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO) just posted impressive results for its fiscal 2022 year, ended Aug. 27, rolling out new records for revenue, market share, and gross margin.With the global RV market projected to grow at an annual rate of almost 7% through 2028, let's take a closer look at Winnebago's latest results and why this RV stock could be due for a rebound. For the year, the Minnesota-based company achieved all-time-high revenue of nearly $5 billion, up more than 36% over its fiscal 2021 sales. Winnebago cited its recent purchase of Barletta Boat Company in 2021 as a major driver of the record figures, as well as price adjustments and "strong consumer demand for Winnebago Industries' products."Continue reading