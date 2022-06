Got $500? Here Are 2 Stocks to Buy

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

You don't have to have thousands of dollars to start growing your future wealth. A much smaller amount today (say, $500) can make a big difference down the road. With just $500, you can buy shares of one of the companies I'll talk about below -- or both.These consumer-goods players climbed over the past two years, but inflationary pressures and the general market downturn have weighed on them since the start of this year. That doesn't mean you should avoid these once-favored stocks. Let's take a closer look at the players that may bring you a long-term win.Rising inflation and supply chain issues represent big headwinds for Target (NYSE: TGT) right now. Higher transportation costs hurt the retailer during the first quarter. And changes in consumer spending habits resulted in Target getting stuck with too much inventory. Today, Target's making a big effort to control as much of the situation as possible. The company set in motion a variety of efforts to bring inventory back to its sweet spot. These include markdowns, and the addition of holding areas close to U.S. ports.Continue reading