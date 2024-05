Got $500 to Invest in Stocks? Put It in This ETF

Got a few hundred bucks you know you won't be needing anytime soon and want to do something productive with it? If you're reading this, then you probably already realize the stock market is your best long-term bet; it's the only way to meaningfully outpace the impact of inflation. But how exactly? There are countless ways to put your money to work in the market.As it turns out, your best option is probably just buying into the market as a whole and participating in its broad, long-term growth despite its occasional stumble. And one of the best ways to do that is with a stake in the S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEMKT: SPY).If you're familiar with this ETF, it may seem a bit boring. Keep reading though. You're about to get an eye-opener. And if you're not familiar with it, it's pretty simple actually.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel