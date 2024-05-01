|
01.05.2024 14:30:00
Got $500 to Invest in Stocks? Put It in This ETF
Got a few hundred bucks you know you won't be needing anytime soon and want to do something productive with it? If you're reading this, then you probably already realize the stock market is your best long-term bet; it's the only way to meaningfully outpace the impact of inflation. But how exactly? There are countless ways to put your money to work in the market.As it turns out, your best option is probably just buying into the market as a whole and participating in its broad, long-term growth despite its occasional stumble. And one of the best ways to do that is with a stake in the S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEMKT: SPY).If you're familiar with this ETF, it may seem a bit boring. Keep reading though. You're about to get an eye-opener. And if you're not familiar with it, it's pretty simple actually.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Leitzinsentscheid: Asiens Börsen ohne gemeinsame Richtung
An den asiatischen Börsen stehen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen an den Kurstafeln. Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt hielten sich am Dienstag zurück. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es unterdessen leicht nach unten.