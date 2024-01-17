|
17.01.2024 12:00:00
Got $500 to Invest in Stocks? Put It in This Index Fund.
One of the biggest misconceptions about investing is that you need a ton of money. That's not true at all. You can start with a fraction of a share and add to it when you can. Even $500 is more than enough, and it can grow to thousands of dollars if you pick a good investment and give it time.For example, had you invested $500 into the Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: VUG) when it was created in 2004, you would have nearly $4,000 today. Now, imagine if you made that investment again and again over the years ...In fact, if you have $500 to invest in the New Year, the Vanguard Growth ETF is still a great place to park your money.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|0,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssenkungsfantasie wird ausgepreist: US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- ATX schließt mit kräftigen Abgaben -- DAX beendet Handel verlustreich -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt gerieten am Mittwoch unter Druck. An der Wall Street traten Anleger am Mittwoch den Rückzug an. Die asiatischen Börsen gaben zur Wochenmitte deutlich nach.