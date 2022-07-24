Got $7,500? 2 Simple Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Even though the S&P 500 has bounced off its bear market lows, it was still the worst start to a year for the broad market index since 1970. And when you couple inflation at 40-year highs, gas prices that hit an all-time record of $5 a gallon, and the Federal Reserve raising interest rates by the highest amount since 1994, it's been a difficult time for investors.Of course, there is a silver lining to those clouds. A bull market has followed every bear market in history, and the data shows that the market's run higher lasts longer than its fall. That's why savvy investors don't necessarily cheer on market crashes since they cause real pain. But investors also realize they're the perfect opportunity to buy good companies at prices that haven't been seen in some time, which means, given time, they'll be able to go on to new heights.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading