01.04.2024 10:15:00
Got $70? 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long-Term
Between March 2022 and August 2023, the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates from a historic low of 0.25%, all the way to 5.50%. The goal was to tame inflation, which reached a 40-year high of 8% in 2022 and threatened to derail the economy.The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measure of inflation ended 2023 at 4.1%, and while that's still higher than the Fed's target of 2%, it's trending in the right direction. As a result, the Fed is forecasting three interest rate cuts this year.Changes in interest rates significantly impact household budgets, which means they also affect industries sensitive to consumer spending like real estate and e-commerce. So with interest rates expected to fall soon, here's why investors with a spare $70 might want to buy one share of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) and one share of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
