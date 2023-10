Got a Notice of Change From Your Medicare Plan Administrator? Here's What to Pay Attention To.

For many people, the fall season is synonymous with pumpkin picking, chili making, and leaf peeping. But if you're a Medicare enrollee, there's another important thing to focus on during the fall -- reviewing your coverage options during open enrollment.Medicare open enrollment runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 every year. During that time, enrollees are encouraged to review their plan choices and make changes to their coverage, as necessary. Changes made during open enrollment take effect for the following year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel