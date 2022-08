Got an Extra $135 per Month? Start Buying These 2 Growth Stocks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Bear markets can be hazardous for growth stock investors. It's rough to see your stocks drop by 60% or more. The key is diversification and keeping a cash balance. The more cash you keep during good times, the more you'll have to gobble up growth stocks at low prices during the bad times.The stocks that we'll discuss today, Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z)(NASDAQ: ZG) and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR), have been hit hard this year, down at least 45% year to date (YTD), and they both took close to 20% hits in June. That just means they're right where we want them.Growth stocks are inherently volatile. Investors have high expectations for the stock and future revenue , and plenty of shareholders will sell at the first sign of trouble. The way we want to buy them is with dollar -cost averaging, which is essentially buying a small amount of each stock every month. With as little as $135 you could buy a share of each of these stocks.