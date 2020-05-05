Got time to learn something new? Check out SLCC's Free Virtual Workshops

SALT LAKE CITY, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To support the community during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Salt Lake Community College is proud to offer a series of free summer workshops designed to help Utahns get through what's anticipated to be a long season of social distancing.

"We are extraordinarily grateful for the support we continually receive from the community, and these free workshops are a way for us to give back," said Jennifer Saunders, SLCC's Assistant Vice President of Workforce Training and Continuing Education. "Building and empowering everyone through education is especially important to us, and these workshops allow us to do just that and promote the health and well-being of the community."

SLCC's Summer Workshop Series includes more than 30 courses, most in the form of one- to three-hour webinars, video conferences, WebEx meetings or Zoom sessions. The college is offering a broad range of workshops from which to choose, including saving energy at home, healthy eating on a budget, HTML coding, being mindful in a time of crisis, genealogy, how to host video conferences, staying safe online, how to patch drywall, event planning, creating perfect soufflés and many more. Workshops on job-related topics, such as resume writing, building your social media brand and starting a business, are also available.

All classes in SLCC's Summer Workshop Series can accommodate between 20 and 100 students and require advance registration at slcc.edu/free. Registration opens May 4 and classes begin May 18. Workshops will be offered through July 16. All courses will be taught by the college's experienced faculty, providing a great opportunity to learn new skills at the hand of expert instructors.

SLCC is Utah's largest open-access college, educating the state's most diverse student body in 8 areas of study at 12 locations and online. In 2018, the institution celebrated 70 years of providing students with education and training in fields that contribute to Utah's vibrant economy and high quality of life. The majority of SLCC graduates transfer to four-year institutions, and thousands more are trained in direct-to-workforce programs.

