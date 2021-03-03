Gotcha Covered displays strong stability with record growth in 2020

DENVER, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom soft window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, saw record growth for their franchise system and sales in 2020 while overcoming challenges and obstacles throughout the year.

Gotcha Covered opened 27 new franchises in 2020 while existing franchise owners saw their revenue amounts grow.

"At Gotcha Covered, we offer an end-to-end customer experience to ensure we address their wants and needs. Our consultative services set us apart from the competition because we take the time to know the desire of our customers," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "Our clients have given us a 4.9 out of 5-star rating. That rating reflects positively on us as a company, but the fact our franchise owners were also able to thrive during volatile times shows that Gotcha Covered has the tools to survive and be successful despite the business climate."

Gotcha Covered expects similar growth in 2021, crediting both their careful franchisee selection process and flexible business models as strategies that helped them add 27 new franchises in 2020. Offering home-based business models in addition to showroom models has afforded the brand a distinct advantage in today's climate, allowing franchisees to operate safely at high levels of success.

"To be a Gotcha Covered franchise owner, there is no specific previous experience required," said Linenberg. "There are two basic things that you need: a drive to be a successful business owner and the ability to build relationships. After that, the rest falls on us. We provide first class training, marketing support and systems to help our franchise owners reach their potential. We look forward to many more joining the Gotcha Covered family throughout 2021."

For more information or to find your local Gotcha Covered consultant, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 100 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

