Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
11.10.2022 18:00:00

Gout Management Takes Patients Years, Multiple Rx and Clinicians, National Survey Shows

About half of patients report depression, ER visits and decreased quality of life

WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A disease that impacts more than 9 million Americans often entails a years-long cycle of doctor visits, medications and ER trips, leading more than half of people with gout to report depression, anxiety or hopelessness.  The findings appear in, "The Journey Toward Disease Management," a national survey report released today by the Alliance for Gout Awareness.

Alliance for Gout Awareness

"Americans too often think of gout as a punchline," said Josie Cooper, executive director of the Alliance for Gout Awareness. "These national survey results remind us that gout is a chronic, debilitating disease, one that patients should work with a gout specialist from the earliest possible opportunity to get under control. Though this disease feels crippling, gout can be managed successfully with appropriate care."

Key Findings

A national survey of 355 patients examined gout's impact.

Finding the Right Treatment is a Struggle

  • 56% visited multiple health care providers without getting clear answers about gout
  • 47% tried multiple medications without finding a treatment to control their gout.
  • 46% visited an emergency room because of gout pain.
  • 74% who visited the ER were prescribed an opioid for pain relief

Gout Impacts Mental Health and Everyday Life

  • 56% reported that gout affects their ability to enjoy their life.
  • 58% reported experiencing anxiety, depression or hopelessness because of gout pain and its impact on day-to-day life

READ THE FULL REPORT

Most survey respondents did not find a treatment regimen to manage their gout until they visited a rheumatologist.

About the Alliance for Gout Awareness

The Alliance for Gout Awareness works to reduce stigma and empower patients by improving public understanding of gout. By heightening public awareness and addressing common misconceptions, the Alliance for Gout Awareness emboldens patients to acknowledge the disease's impact and to seek the treatment they need.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gout-management-takes-patients-years-multiple-rx-and-clinicians-national-survey-shows-301645899.html

SOURCE Alliance for Gout Awareness

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zurückhaltung vor Fed-Protokoll: ATX und DAX im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost drehen ins Plus
Am heimischen und am deutsche Aktienmarkt geht es am Mittwoch abermals bergab. Zur Mitte der Woche zeigten sich die Börsen in Fernost nach einem schwachen Start doch noch fester.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen