02.02.2023 14:00:00
GovCIO Wins $139M Contract for Commodity Futures Trading Commission Core Infrastructure Operations and Maintenance and Support Services
WASHINGTON, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GovCIO has been awarded a $139M contract from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) for Core Infrastructure Operations and Maintenance and Support Services (CIOMSS). On this 10-year contract, GovCIO, in partnership with CFTC Division of Administration IT Branch (DAIT), will provide best in class IT Support Services (ITSS) to manage, operate, maintain, support and improve CFTC's robust IT enterprise, services, and processes.
GovCIO will provide day to day operational IT services necessary for CFTC users of voice, video, and data systems. GovCIO will also provide engineering, implementation, and support of all new projects and technologies.
"We are honored to support the Commission's existing and emerging mission objectives through fast and effective delivery of IT infrastructure operations and user support" said Rebecca Miller, GovCIO Sector President, Health and Civilian Services.
"We are excited to provide CFTC with secure, reliable, cost-effective, and robust IT services across a broad spectrum of evolving technologies. We also look forward to providing systems engineering, and implementation support services for new projects and technologies that the Commission will have in the future," said Jim Brabston, GovCIO CEO.
About GovCIO
GovCIO is a rapidly growing provider of advanced technology solutions and digital services to the federal government. In the 11 years since its founding, GovCIO has become a leading prime contractor supporting the mission of federal agencies, including the Departments of Defense, Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, Justice, Veterans Affairs, the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation, United States Patent and Trademark Office, Government Accountability Office, and the Internal Revenue Service. GovCIO's core capabilities are in cybersecurity, digital services, data analytics, digitization, DevSecOps, and IT modernization.
