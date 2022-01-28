|
28.01.2022 10:17:44
Gove requests review of spiralling insurance for flats with unsafe cladding
Watchdog to establish why premiums shot up for customers after Grenfell tragedyA review of the “crippling” insurance costs faced by residents in some buildings with unsafe cladding is to be undertaken by a watchdog, at the request of the government.Michael Gove, the communities minister, has asked the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to establish within six months why insurance premiums have shot up for many customers while work started after the Grenfell tragedy to remove cladding from many sites. Continue reading...
