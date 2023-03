Gove threatens UK housebuilders in row over post-Grenfell safety fittings

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Exclusive: Developers furious at levelling up secretary's public chivvying over contracts they say they have yet to receiveMichael Gove has threatened major British housebuilders with a nationwide ban if they fail to sign up to a building safety contract many have not yet been sent.The levelling up secretary has given developers in England, Scotland and Wales until Monday to sign a new contract to remove and replace dangerous materials in the wake of the Grenfell fire.