|
10.03.2023 16:42:24
Gove threatens UK housebuilders in row over post-Grenfell safety fittings
Exclusive: Developers furious at levelling up secretary’s public chivvying over contracts they say they have yet to receiveMichael Gove has threatened major British housebuilders with a nationwide ban if they fail to sign up to a building safety contract many have not yet been sent.The levelling up secretary has given developers in England, Scotland and Wales until Monday to sign a new contract to remove and replace dangerous materials in the wake of the Grenfell fire. Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!