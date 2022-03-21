Govee Brings Flexible and Creative Lighting with the RGBIC Neon Rope Light

HONG KONG, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Govee, a global leader in RGBIC technology, is announcing the availability of the Govee RGBIC Neon Rope Light3m(9.8ft) with more sizes (2m and 5m) that will be available this summer. Shape the lighting and create a one-of-a-kind design with countless color possibilities.

Create Your Dream Lighting

Unlike traditional RGB lighting that displays only one color at a time, Govee's RGBIC technology allows users more freedom to mix and match colors and lighting effects. The RGBIC Neon Light is designed for flexibility and creativity. It can be bent into various shapes that users desire for their walls. With 16 million color options and DIY mode, the customization possibilities are endless.

Create A Home Concert Experience

With Music Mode, the LED light will become the centerpiece for any special event. Choose from 11 reactive music modes that move and groove with the favorite tunes. From slow romantic songs to energetic pop hits, the Govee RGBIC Rope Light creates a fun and bouncy atmosphere to keep users entertained.

Multiple Hands-Free Controls

On Govee Home App, users will have access to every possible feature to truly personalize their lights. Adjust the colors, brightness, effects, and more with a simple tap. Not only that, but there's also the option to add the neon LED rope light to the preferred voice assistant. With Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, users can change the colors and effects of the Govee RGBIC Neon Light with the power of their voice.

Make and Share Creations

Millions of active users from around the world have joined the Govee Home App community. Share their favorite effects or find inspiration from user-created effects that users can apply to their own lights. The App is frequently updated with more features to make the lighting experience more radiant.

Availability and Pricing

The Govee RGBIC Neon Rope Light 3m retails for $79.99. It's currently available in the US, Europe, Canada, and the UK. More size options are coming soon. All products come with the standard 1-year warranty and free shipping. They can be purchased through the official Govee store (govee.com) or on Govee's Amazon page.

About Govee

Since November 2017, Govee has created cutting-edge lighting and home products for consumers. We are committed to upholding the highest standards in quality for our smart home technology. The Govee Home App has a growing community of over 8 million registered users. We have also received rave reviews from trusted publications such as Make Use Of and Android Authority. For more information, please visit our website at govee.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/govee-brings-flexible-and-creative-lighting-with-the-rgbic-neon-rope-light-301505534.html

SOURCE GOVEE MOMENTS LIMITED