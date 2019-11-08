Governance Professionals of Canada (GPC) announces and congratulates the 2019 winners of the Excellence in Governance Awards (EGAs)

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - The Governance Professionals of Canada ("GPC") celebrated their Seventh Annual Excellence in Governance Awards ("EGAs") last night at their gala dinner and ceremony held at The Carlu in Toronto.

GPC received over 70 nominations this year from organizations across all sectors. The winners, organized by category, are presented below:

1. Best Approach to Achieving Effective Board and Committee Operations

• Meridian Credit Union 2. Best Compensation Disclosure and Communication

• Seven Generations Energy 3. Best Engagement by a Governance Team

• Calgary West Central (Other Sectors)

• Royal Bank of Canada (Publicly Listed) 4. Best Practices in Diversity and Inclusion

• Vancouver Airport Authority 5. Best Practices in Enterprise Risk Management

• Meridian Credit Union 6. Best Practices in Strategic Planning, Oversight and Value Creation by the Board

• Elixir Technologies 7. Best Practices in Subsidiary Governance

• BMO Financial Group 8. Best Practices in Sustainability and ESG Governance

• Vancouver Airport Authority 9. Best Overall Corporate Governance

• Canada Revenue Agency (Other Sectors)

• Royal Bank of Canada (Publicly Listed) 10. Governance Professional of the Year

• Stuart McKellar, General Counsel, SVP Corporate Operations & Corporate Secretary at ATB Financial 11. Peter Dey Governance Achievement Award

• Linda Hohol, Chair of Institute of Corporate Directors

"The EG Awards represent an important recognition for the Canadian corporate governance professionals and their organizations. We are so pleased to recognize the winners who took home the trophies, along with those organizations who were shortlisted for this year's awards. These trailblazers send a clear message to their stakeholders that they value governance excellence." - Lynn Beauregard, President, Governance Professionals of Canada (GPC).

The award winners were chosen out of nominations from across Canada in all sectors and markets by a jury panel composed of seasoned and well-respected governance experts. For more on the panel: http://gpcanada.org/EGA_judges/ .

The awards highlight the critical role that good governance plays in enhancing the value of Canadian organizations and contributing to the competitiveness of Canada's economy and its capital markets.

As the principal advocate for those who work in corporate governance, GPC strives to enhance the importance of governance and those who work in the field, by advocating for, providing education on and recognizing good governance practices in Canada.

SOURCE Governance Professionals of Canada (GPC)