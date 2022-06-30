Governing for prosperity: Hong Kong under 'one country, two systems'

BEIJING, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An opinion piece from China.org.cn by Tian Feilong, associate professor at the Law School of Beihang University and director of the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macao Studies on the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland:

China resumed its exercise of sovereignty over Hong Kong in 1997, marking an important step toward peaceful reunification. Its practice of "one country, two systems" has innovatively promoted national reunification and development at the same time. This is the rationale behind the "one country, two systems" principle, which underpins the common prosperity of Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. The world has seen a beautiful and prosperous Hong Kong with good governance. Under the new electoral system, anti-China agitators are prevented from infiltrating the Hong Kong government, and a governance system with upright and competent people has taken shape. Hong Kong's prosperity and stability are universally recognized. The Chinese central government and the rest of the world have greater confidence and trust in Hong Kong. These notable governance achievements have been attributed to the concerted efforts of the central government and Hong Kong society in tackling crises and seeking common development.

Despite that, the past 25 years also saw unavoidable challenges. During the turmoil in 2019, agitators in Hong Kong incited violence and colluded with external anti-China forces, in an attempt to wage a color revolution, move toward "Hong Kong independence" and undermine the "one country, two systems" principle. However, they seemed to forget that it is the Chinese central government that drafted the Basic Law and is ultimately responsible for "one country, two systems." If Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy faces serious challenges and Hong Kong society is under threat of destruction, the central government will definitely step forward and assume its responsibility to protect the city. And that is exactly what it did. After sizing up the situation, the central government focused on safeguarding national security and election security, introduced the National Security Law in Hong Kong, and reformed the city's electoral system. These measures restored order to Hong Kong and laid a foundation for its prosperity.

Over the past 25 years, the central government and Hong Kong society have found points of convergence under the framework of "one country, two systems." Integrated development is crucial; it will provide new propositions, opportunities and channels for Hong Kong's sustainable development in the following years. The construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the support for Hong Kong's development in eight major areas as outlined in the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) point the way forward and will help maintain and promote Hong Kong's international status and advantages. In turn, Hong Kong's prosperity and development will contribute to the country's modernization and help it go global. This shows the charm and vitality of "one country, two systems."

We believe that the institutional system of Hong Kong under the "one country, two systems" principle will be more complete and the institutional norms and social foundation of "patriots administering Hong Kong" will be better consolidated. As it is further integrated into the country's overall development, the "Pearl of the Orient" will have a brighter future.

