Government of Canada announces agreement with Canadian Pacific Railway on the Lac-Mégantic Rail Bypass Project

LAC-MÉGANTIC, QC, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada recently reiterated its commitment to support the people of Lac-Mégantic and the surrounding area, and to move forward on the Lac-Mégantic rail bypass project.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, and the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport, Soraya Martinez Ferrada, announced the signing of an agreement with the Canadian Pacific Railway company.

This is an important step towards obtaining the necessary plans, specifications and regulatory authorization to complete this project. The agreement also includes several studies in the coming weeks on soil, water and fish habitat quality and on ambient noise levels. Transport Canada is committed to keeping property owners informed and minimizing the impact of the work while the studies are completed.

The final right-of-way plan has been completed and negotiations to acquire the land can begin with the affected property owners. A virtual information session will also be held with property owners to answer their questions. The Government of Canada is committed to providing property owners with fair and equitable value, including additional compensation.

In collaboration with Canadian Pacific Railway, we have established an accelerated schedule that will allow the project to be completed in 2023. This social reconstruction project will remain a priority for the government of Canada until it is completed.

"From the start, our government, along with our dedicated teams working on this project, have made advancing the rail bypass project a priority. This announcement marks the beginning of a new phase that will bring us closer to construction. I want to reassure the mayors and residents of the greater Lac-Mégantic area and tell them that the project will be completed in 2023."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"I am delighted with this signing because it is an important step in the realization of the rail bypass for the people of Lac-Mégantic, Nantes and Frontenac. We can now move on to the next steps and complete the work in 2023."

Soraya Martinez Ferrada

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport

On May 11, 2018, the governments of Canada and Quebec announced joint funding for the construction of the Lac-Mégantic bypass. The choice of the final route was based on numerous studies conducted as part of the feasibility study led by the City of Lac-Mégantic.

The federal government will provide 60% of the funding, and the Quebec government will provide the other 40%.

Transport Canada is working with the Waban-Aki and Huron-Wendat First Nations, who expressed interest in participating in archaeological studies that will take place in the summer of 2021.

Transport Canada is working with the Ministère des Transports du Québec and other partners to integrate into the project the environmental measures identified by the Bureau d'audiences publiques sur l'environnement, and those identified in the environmental assessment for the project.

Lac-Mégantic Rail Bypass

