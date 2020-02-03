Government of Canada announces judicial appointment in the province of Saskatchewan

OTTAWA, Feb. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and diversity, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

Naheed Bardai, Partner at MLT Aikins LLP in Saskatoon, is appointed a Judge of Her Majesty's Court of Queen's Bench for Saskatchewan. Mr. Justice Bardai replaces Mr. Justice G.A. Chicoine (Estevan), who resigned effective September 6, 2019.

Biography

Justice Bardai is a graduate of the University of Ottawa, where he earned a degree in Social Sciences and Law. After completing his articles in Toronto, Justice Bardai joined the Ottawa law firm of Nelligan O'Brien Payne, where he practised in the areas of civil litigation, construction, and condominium law. In 2004, he moved to Saskatchewan to be closer to his spouse, Ayisha, who was studying to become a pediatrician. He spent the last 15 years with the firm of MLT Aikins, where he was a partner in the civil litigation group.

His litigation experience includes handling civil trials in Ontario, Saskatchewan, and Alberta, on a host of issues.

Justice Bardai has served in a number of leadership roles. He has served as President of the Saskatchewan Trial Lawyers Association, Chair of Habitat for Humanity (Saskatoon), Vice-Chair of Legal Affairs for the Ismaili Muslim Council for the Prairies, President of the Canadian Condominium Institute (Northern Saskatchewan), Chair of the Ontario Bar Association's Young Lawyers Division (Ottawa), and a member of the Board of Junior Achievement Saskatchewan. He also served on the Committee that reviewed and revised the Saskatchewan Tariff of Costs.

Justice Bardai regularly teaches and conducts seminars for the Canadian Bar Association's civil litigation section and the CPLED articling student program.

Justice Bardai is fluently bilingual in French and English. Outside of his working hours, he enjoys spending time with his family and playing the piano.

Quick Facts

At the Superior Court level, more than 300 judges have been appointed since November 2015 . These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens Canada . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of visible minorities, Indigenous, LGBTQ2S and those who self-identify as having a disability.

. These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of visible minorities, Indigenous, LGBTQ2S and those who self-identify as having a disability. The Government of Canada is committed to promoting access to justice for all Canadians. To improve outcomes for Canadian families, Budget 2018 provides funding of $77.2 million over four years to support the expansion of unified family courts, beginning in 2019-2020. This investment in the family justice system creates 39 new judicial positions in Alberta , Ontario , Nova Scotia , and Newfoundland and Labrador .

is committed to promoting access to justice for all Canadians. To improve outcomes for Canadian families, Budget 2018 provides funding of over four years to support the expansion of unified family courts, beginning in 2019-2020. This investment in the family justice system creates 39 new judicial positions in , , , and and . In addition, Budget 2018 provided funding for a further seven judicial positions in Saskatchewan and Ontario , at a cost of $17.1 million over five years.

and , at a cost of over five years. Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented. Significant reforms to the role and structure of the Judicial Advisory Committees, aimed at enhancing the independence and transparency of the process, were announced on October 20, 2016 .

