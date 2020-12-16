Government of Canada announces support for Rapid Housing in London

LONDON, ON, Dec. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The COVID-19 crisis has made it clear that affordable housing is key to Canada's recovery as major cities across the country, including London, are dealing with the devastating impacts of rising levels of homelessness and housing needs.

Today, Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Ed Holder, Mayor of the City of London, announced details of the $7.5 million Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) allocation for the City of London.

This funding will play a crucial role in achieving greater housing accessibility, by providing 61 new safe and affordable homes across London.. The much needed project will focus on priority and vulnerable populations consistent with the objectives of the Rapid Housing Initiative and the City's Housing Stability Action Plan.

With $1 billion allocated through the RHI, the Government of Canada will support the construction of up to 3,000 permanent, new affordable housing units across the country to help address urgent housing needs for Canadians, especially our most vulnerable.

Delivered by CMHC, under the National Housing Strategy (NHS), RHI provides the necessary capital contributions to develop new, permanent affordable housing by covering costs associated with modular multi-unit rental construction; conversion of non-residential to affordable multi-residential; and, rehabilitation of buildings in disrepair and/or abandoned, to affordable multi-residential.

Quotes:

"Our Government is taking every step to ensure all Canadians have a safe and affordable place to call home. The Rapid Housing Initiative will go a long way to effectively support those who need it most, including in London, where some of the most vulnerable will soon have housing that meets their needs and they can afford. By working in close collaboration with the City of London, we are able to respond quickly to act on this urgent need and to build needed housing more rapidly for Canadians across the city." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"London is in urgent need of safe and affordable housing for our most vulnerable citizens. The Government of Canada and the City of London have been working in lockstep to quickly identify projects and deliver the dollars necessary to address this local crisis. Today's announcement means necessary shelter is on its way for those Londoners who need it most." – Kate Young, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (FedDev Ontario) and Member of Parliament for London West.

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The Rapid Housing Initiative is a crucial step towards reaching our goal of making sure no Canadian experiences chronic homelessness. This funding will provide immediate support in the creation of stable and affordable housing in London directed towards assisting the most vulnerable. Today's announcement will help meet the unique housing needs of our city, ensuring residents of London continue to thrive." – Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London North Centre.

"Simply put - this funding, and this project, will save lives and ultimately improve the lives of those who come to occupy these desperately needed units. Supporting London's most vulnerable is a cause to which our municipal Council is fiercely committed having allocated $70-million towards affordable housing and related supports in our multi-year budget, the largest investment of its kind by a London City Council in recent memory. No municipality can do it alone, however, and so we are exceptionally grateful that our commitment to this vital work is shared with equal enthusiasm by the Government of Canada."

– Ed Holder, Mayor, City of London

Quick facts:

Today's announcement was held in London , on the traditional territory of the Anishinaabeg, Haudenosaunee, Attawandaron (Neutral), and Wendat peoples. This territory is covered by the Upper Canada Treaties and the Nanfan Treaty of 1701, of which the Haudenosaunee are also signatories.

, on the traditional territory of the Anishinaabeg, Haudenosaunee, Attawandaron (Neutral), and Wendat peoples. This territory is covered by the Upper Canada Treaties and the Nanfan Treaty of 1701, of which the Haudenosaunee are also signatories. 122 Baseline Road West in London will be the site of a 61-unit modular construction style building to support vulnerable and priority populations in London who are seeking an affordable home.

will be the site of a 61-unit modular construction style building to support vulnerable and priority populations in who are seeking an affordable home. According to CMHC data, 13.5% of households in London are in core housing need, defined as a home that is below standards for adequacy, suitability or affordability and a household that would have to spend 30% or more of its before-tax household income to access local housing that meets all three standards.

are in core housing need, defined as a home that is below standards for adequacy, suitability or affordability and a household that would have to spend 30% or more of its before-tax household income to access local housing that meets all three standards. Under the Major Cities Stream of funding of RHI, $500 million is allocated to pre-identified municipalities with the highest levels of renters in severe housing need and people experiencing homelessness. Municipalities can flow funds through a third-party (including a provincial or territorial government).

is allocated to pre-identified municipalities with the highest levels of renters in severe housing need and people experiencing homelessness. Municipalities can flow funds through a third-party (including a provincial or territorial government). Under the Projects Stream of funding of RHI, $500 million in application-based projects from provinces, territories, municipalities, Indigenous governing bodies and organizations, and non-profit organizations. Applications will be accepted until December 31, 2020 .

in application-based projects from provinces, territories, municipalities, Indigenous governing bodies and organizations, and non-profit organizations. Applications will be accepted until . RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and others who are among the most vulnerable, including: women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, people dealing with mental health and addiction issues, veterans, LGBTQ2+, racialized groups, Black Canadians, and recent immigrants or refugees.

The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55 billion plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.

is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent. The 2020 Fall Economic Statement proposes to increase the lending capacity of the existing National Housing Strategy's Rental Construction Financing Initiative by an additional $12 billion over seven years. This new funding will enable CMHC to support the construction of an additional 28,500 purpose-built rental housing units across Canada .

over seven years. This new funding will enable CMHC to support the construction of an additional 28,500 purpose-built rental housing units across . Creating safe, affordable housing is a priority for the City of London . The City's Multi-Year Budget includes over $70 million in targeted housing and homeless prevention investments over 4 years – the largest one-time investment in London's recent history.

. The City's Multi-Year Budget includes over in targeted housing and homeless prevention investments over 4 years – the largest one-time investment in recent history. Built for Zero Canada recognized London as the first community in Canada to achieve a Veteran Quality By-Name List, a real-time list of all veterans experiencing homelessness in the community. The City of London Homeless Prevention and Housing team has continued to respond to the specific housing needs of veterans on the By-Name list and has reduced the number of veterans experiencing homelessness by over 75%.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation