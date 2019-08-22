Government of Canada Invests in Transitional Housing for Men and Women in Kitchener

KITCHENER, ON, Aug. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That is why, in May 2018, the Government launched the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF), the largest program of its kind in Canadian history.

Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), announced a $464,605 financial commitment from the federal government for the construction of transitional housing for homeless men and women struggling with addictions.

Thanks to this commitment by the NHCF, a pillar initiative of the National Housing Strategy (NHS), and to the investments of other partners, namely, The Savvas Chamberlain fund, the Waterloo Region Crossing Trek, local donors, and lending partners including the Kitchener Warterloo Community Foundation and the Canadian Alternative Investment Foundation, this project will provide transitional housing to 9 men and women in need. Owned and operated by The Working Centre, situated as part of the village of services offered by The Inner City Health Alliance, the house will also offer extensive 24 hour on-site medical and healing supports and services.

The Working Centre, a non profit organization, was established in the spring of 1982 as a response to unemployment and poverty in downtown Kitchener. The Working Centre's main projects give people access to tools to create their own work combined with continuous ways of learning and co-operating. The Working Centre organizes its projects into six areas; the Job Search Resource Centre, St. John's Kitchen and Outreach, Community Tools, Access to Technology, Affordable Supportive Housing and the Waterloo School for Community Development.

Quotes

"As part of our National Housing Strategy, our Government is committed to reducing homelessness by 50 per cent in the next 10 years. Everyone deserves a safe place to call home, which is why we are proud to be investing in this project. This transitional housing will be key to a better life for the men, women who come here when they have nowhere else to go." – Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"We are pleased to be a funding partner of Water Street House, ensuring women and men in need have a safe place to stay in Waterloo Region. The National Housing Strategy is about helping those who need it the most and this project is a great example of what we are doing across the country to help reduce homelessness." – Raj Saini, Member of Parliament for Kitchener Centre

"The facility at 115 Water offers an innovative relationship-based service and interim housing model for people facing homelessness and complex health issues. It is a part of the growing integration in our community and a great example of partners and funders, The Working Centre, House of Friendship and the Inner City Health Alliance working together to address a need in Waterloo Region." – Elizabeth Clarke, Regional Councillor

"The Working Center's innovative, people-centered approach to tackling the issues of housing and mental health is inspiring. The Federal government's investment, through their 10 year National Housing Strategy, in Water Street House will help bridge a gap in our community by creating a new place for people who are suffering on our streets to feel safe, to rest, and to access much needed services. Investments like these help ensure our community is a healthy and safe place for everyone to live, work and play." – Berry Vrbanovic, Mayor of Kitchener

"We are grateful that CMHC has stepped forward to assist The Working Centre to build this needed housing project that supports those living on the streets and dealing with complex health issues including addictions." – Joe Mancini, The Working Centre

Quick Facts

The Water Street House will offer medical and healing supports as part of the Inner City Health Alliance. Local hospitals will extend supports through the Water Street House for those with complex medical situations; Waterloo Region Police Services will partner to reduce unnecessary hospitalizations and incarceration, helping people to receive appropriate supports in urgent circumstances; operating activities are supported through LHIN funding and supports from United Way Waterloo Region Communities and Kitchener Waterloo Community Foundation.

The new building aims to achieve energy savings and a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions of 16% compared to the National Energy Code for Buildings 2015.

The 9-unit /transitional housing will have 3 accessible units.

The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55 billion plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.

Under the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Associated Links

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

