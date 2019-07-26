Government of Canada launches a new project to improve data for Canadian cities

New city-data project will result in better ways for municipal leaders to plan and implement infrastructure investments

TORONTO, July 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Well-planned investments in public infrastructure help build strong communities, create jobs and opportunities for the middle class, and enable Canadians to build a better future for themselves and their families.

That's why Canada needs accurate and up-to-date data about the public services available to Canadians living in our communities. Today, Adam Vaughan, Member of Parliament for Spadina–Fort York, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, alongside Dr. Patricia McCarney, President and CEO of the World Council on City Data (WCCD), announced the Data for Canadian Cities Pilot Project to build data capacity for Canadian municipalities to better plan and implement their investments in public infrastructure. The announcement was made at the WCCD's Toronto headquarters. Since 2014, the WCCD – a not-for-profit organization – has been working with over 100 cities globally to embrace standardized city data to inform better decision-making, and to drive public and private investment in cities of all sizes.

As part of this pilot project, the Government of Canada has approved $3 million in funding for the WCCD to work with 15 municipalities across Canada to help them become certified under ISO 37120, the first international standard for city data. This is a globally standardized data set that measures quality of life and delivery of municipal services.

This data will enable Canadian municipalities to compare their progress against their counterparts across the country and around the world in a number of domains. These domains include the environment, economy, education, governance, finance and transportation.

Data compiled through this project will enable these municipalities to better plan and implement infrastructure investments as well as understand the impacts of those investments on economic prosperity and the quality of life of their residents.

"Data and evidence is important to building strong, sustainable communities, and it is vital that municipalities are equipped with new tools to better plan and build public infrastructure. This important project with the World Council on City Data will give municipal leaders the tools they need to build better communities, allowing for smart investments in infrastructure that will help grow the middle class and provide Canadian municipalities with new opportunities for growth and prosperity today and into the future."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Since 2014, the WCCD has been working with cities across the world to help create more sustainable, smart and resilient communities through high calibre and comparable local level data. Once municipalities are equipped with 'apples to apples' data, they are able to build data-driven investments and innovation.Through the support of the Government of Canada, the WCCD will now be doubling its number of Canadian cities in our global network. Not only will this initiative benefit Canadians across the country, but it will also serve as a global demonstration of Canada's commitment to data-driven, evidence based, decision making. We look forward to working with Minister Champagne, the Government of Canada and municipalities across Canada."

Dr. Patricia McCarney, President and CEO, World Council on City Data

Through the $180-billion Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is renewing the country's public-transit infrastructure; green infrastructure, such as water systems and renewable energy systems; social infrastructure, such as community, cultural or recreation centres; trade and transportation infrastructure; and public infrastructure in rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is renewing the country's public-transit infrastructure; green infrastructure, such as water systems and renewable energy systems; social infrastructure, such as community, cultural or recreation centres; trade and transportation infrastructure; and public infrastructure in rural and northern communities. Under the plan, more than 48,000 infrastructure projects, worth a total of $42.3 billion , have been approved since 2016. Of these projects, almost all are either underway, or already completed.

, have been approved since 2016. Of these projects, almost all are either underway, or already completed. The Department of Finance Canada estimates that investments made under the Plan have contributed 0.4% to Canada's gross domestic product and will provide employment opportunities to an average of 100,000 Canadians each year throughout the remainder of the Plan.

gross domestic product and will provide employment opportunities to an average of 100,000 Canadians each year throughout the remainder of the Plan. The WCCD works with a global network of cities to propel high calibre, globally standardized and independently verified city data, through 100 key performance indicators within ISO 37120.

