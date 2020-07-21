Government of Canada reaches another tentative agreement with Public Service Alliance of Canada

OTTAWA, ON, July 21, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada reached another tentative agreement with Canada's largest federal public service union, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), on July 21, 2020.

The three-year tentative agreement applies to close to 10,000 represented and unrepresented federal employees in the Technical Services (TC) group. The tentative agreement would provide general economic and group-specific increases totaling 6.64 percent over three years, ending in July 2021, with the lowest increase in the final year, in line with the current economic context. New provisions for caregiver leave, extended parental leave, and up to 10 days of domestic violence leave are also included in the tentative agreement.

The government remains committed to reaching collective agreements with all outstanding bargaining units for this round of bargaining, including those represented by the PSAC.

"We are pleased to have reached another agreement with the Public Service Alliance of Canada and are encouraged by the progress that we are making in our negotiations. Once again, this tentative agreement demonstrates that our government remains committed to reaching agreements that are mindful of today's economic and fiscal context, fair to employees, and reasonable for Canadians."

- The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, President of the Treasury Board of Canada

Quick Facts

Subject to ratification, the Government of Canada has reached agreements that cover 60 percent of public servants for this round of bargaining.

has reached agreements that cover 60 percent of public servants for this round of bargaining. The Technical Services group includes a diverse range of employees working in federal departments across Canada , including engineering and scientific support personnel, inspectors, general technicians, draftspeople, illustrators, and photographers.

