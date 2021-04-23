Government of Canada secures vaccine supply beyond 2021

GATINEAU, QC, April 23, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to protecting the health and safety of everyone in Canada by securing access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines now and into the future.

Today, the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, announced that Canada has secured COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer for 2022 and 2023, with options to extend into 2024.

The agreement guarantees access to 65 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, with access to up to 120 million more if all options are exercised. In addition to providing booster vaccine doses, the agreement provides flexibility to procure future COVID-19 vaccine formulations from Pfizer, such as those to protect against variants of concern and vaccines developed for children.

Importantly, these doses are in addition to the 48 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine arriving before the end of September 2021 as part of Canada's existing agreement.

The Government of Canada will continue to follow scientific and expert advice to pursue future access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Quotes



"The Government of Canada is working tirelessly to protect everyone in Canada from COVID-19. This means getting doses for everyone who wants one before the end of this September and securing doses for 2022 and beyond."

The Honourable Anita Anand

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"Access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines is essential to our pandemic preparedness and response in Canada. Today's announcement secures vaccines needed to continue to respond and to adapt to the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Health

Quick facts

As part of the new agreement with Pfizer:

Canada has secured access to a guaranteed 35 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccines for 2022, with options for up to 30 million more.

has secured access to a guaranteed 35 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccines for 2022, with options for up to 30 million more.

For 2023, Canada has secured access to a guaranteed 30 million doses, with options for 30 million more.

has secured access to a guaranteed 30 million doses, with options for 30 million more.

2024 is an option year. If this option is exercised, Canada will have access to another 30 million doses, with options for an additional 30 million.





will have access to another 30 million doses, with options for an additional 30 million. Canada's existing bilateral agreement with Pfizer is for up to 76 million doses of its mRNA vaccine BNT162, 48 million of which will be delivered before the end of September 2021 .





existing bilateral agreement with Pfizer is for up to 76 million doses of its mRNA vaccine BNT162, 48 million of which will be delivered before the end of . Vaccination is one of the most effective ways to protect us against COVID-19. Vaccines will be available at no charge to everyone in Canada .





. On behalf of the Public Health Agency of Canada , and based on advice from the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force, Public Services and Procurement Canada is leading negotiations and finalizing agreements with suppliers of COVID-19 vaccine candidates.





, and based on advice from the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force, Public Services and Procurement Canada is leading negotiations and finalizing agreements with suppliers of COVID-19 vaccine candidates. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is used to protect against COVID-19. On December 9, 2021 , the vaccine was approved by Health Canada for people who are 16 years of age and older.

Associated links

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19): Canada's response

Procuring vaccines for COVID-19

Supplying Canada's response to COVID-19

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada