Government of Canada supports construction of new Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada facility

WINNIPEG, July 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in cultural and historical infrastructure plays an important role in developing dynamic communities, promoting tourism and preserving Canada's heritage.

Today, the Honourable Jim Carr, Minister of International Trade Diversification, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, announced $8.8 million in funding for a new two-storey building to accommodate the Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada artifacts.

The museum, which specializes in preserving, presenting, and promoting the history of aviation development in Canada, has one of the most significant bush plane collections in the world. It is also home to an extensive collection of aircrafts ranging from transport to military, private and commercial, as well as thousands of aviation artifacts.

A new facility of approximately 86,000 square feet will be built to accommodate current and future artifacts. Once complete, the general public will have access to interactive spaces, classrooms, a library, special exhibitions and galleries. The second floor will feature an observation deck with views of the aircraft runway and the main aircraft display space on the first floor.

"Cultural institutions play a key role in developing dynamic communities that celebrate Canada's diverse heritage and ingenuity. The Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada's new facility will provide a gathering place for the community and will help to attract more visitors every year. Our government is proud to be investing in projects that preserve culture, spark curiosity and bring people together, while contributing to economic growth and community development."

The Honourable Jim Carr, Minister of International Trade Diversification, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada celebrates a unique part of this country's history, and our government is proud to support this project. Through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, we are making important investments in our country's cultural infrastructure and supporting the growth of our creative economy."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"This museum tells the story of a truly Canadian adventure: bush flying to some of the most remote, rugged and beautiful areas of our great country. I am proud to announce the Government of Canada's support for the construction of this new museum in Winnipeg, and I look forward to visiting the space once construction is complete."

Dr. Doug Eyolfson, Member of Parliament, Charleswood–St. James–Assiniboia–Headingley

"This is an extraordinary day in Canada's aviation history. With this investment in our community, and partnering with hundreds of local donors and volunteers, the Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada is soaring to new heights. More than 40 years ago a small group of visionaries committed to preserve this distinct aviation heritage for all Canadians. We will soon begin the construction of an aviation adventure and signature attraction to house this world class collection of pioneering aircraft as a beacon of inspiration and learning for generations to come."

Terry Slobodian, President and CEO, Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada

The federal contribution announced today is through the New Building Canada Fund – Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component – National and Regional Projects. This is in addition to $1.2 million through Canadian Heritage's Canada Cultural Spaces Fund that was announced on October 13, 2016 .

through Canadian Heritage's Canada Cultural Spaces Fund that was announced on . The museum also has received financial support from the Province of Manitoba , which has contributed $10 million , and the City of Winnipeg for the estimated $40 million project, with the museum undertaking fundraising to cover the remaining costs.

, which has contributed , and the for the estimated project, with the museum undertaking fundraising to cover the remaining costs. Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $25.3 billion of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities.

