Government pulls plug on its remaining UK electric car subsidies

DfT says it wants to focus funding on expanding the public electric chargepoint networkThe UK government is ending the last remaining subsidies for electric cars, arguing it will free up funds to expand the charging network and support other battery-powered vehicles.In a controversial move, the government has closed the £300m plug-in car grant scheme to new orders on Tuesday, the Department for Transport said. Continue reading...