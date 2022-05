Government to consider impact of UK energy efficiency plan on poor households

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Officials admit they did not conduct equality assessment before launch of heat and buildings strategyThe government is to formally consider the impact of its flagship energy efficiency plan on people most at risk from soaring bills, citing the conflict in Ukraine as a factor.The move comes after officials admitted they did not carry out an equality assessment of the heat and buildings strategy before it was announced last autumn. It sets out to slash carbon emissions from 30m homes and workplaces and is a key part of the UK’s net zero target. Continue reading...